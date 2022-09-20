Happy to get bit of fresh air with Belgium because it’s tough at Leicester, admits Youri Tielemans
Today at 8:39 PM
Belgium star Youri Tielemans has confessed that things are a bit tough at Leicester City right now although he admitted that the team are doing everything to get over the hurdle. The Foxes have had a disappointing start to the new league season, losing six consecutive games and have just one point.
With financial issues stopping Leicester City from reinforcing their team, it has seen the club endure a tough start to the 2022/23 season with the Foxes arguably the worst side in the league after seven games. They sit bottom of the league table with one point, have lost their last six consecutive Premier League games and also have the worst defensive record in Europe’s top four leagues. It makes for bleak reading and reports have indicated that it could cost Brendan Rodgers his job before the end of the international break.
However, Rodgers isn’t the only one under fire as reports have indicated that more than a few players have been hit hard by the club’s run of form and are unhappy with the situation. Amongst them is Youri Tielemans and the midfielder admitted that he’s happy to be with the Belgium national squad as “it’s tough at Leicester right now”. The 25-year-old also added that the players “are doing everything we can as a team” and need to use the break “to recharge our batteries”.
“I’m happy to get a bit of fresh air here (with Belgium) because it’s tough at Leicester right now. It’s clear that things are not going well at the club. We are doing everything we can as a team. At Leicester, the consecutive defeats have affected us as a group. We need to benefit from this break to recharge our batteries. It’s hard to get it off my mind as it keeps running through my head. Only my kids sometimes prevent me from thinking about it,” Tielemans said, reported the Athletic.
The Belgium international was heavily linked with a move away during the summer transfer window but nothing materialized despite the fact that Tielemans has only one year left on his contract. Not only that, no contract talks have taken place but the midfielder added that he “didn’t leave Leicester in the summer’ because the right project wasn’t available and doesn’t regret not leaving.
“I’m not going to speak too much about my contract situation at the moment. I didn’t leave Leicester in the summer as I always said the project had to be the right one. Just because things are getting worse now at Leicester doesn’t mean I should regret (staying),” he added.
