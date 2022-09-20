Happy to get bit of fresh air with Belgium because it’s tough at Leicester, admits Youri Tielemans

“I’m happy to get a bit of fresh air here (with Belgium) because it’s tough at Leicester right now. It’s clear that things are not going well at the club. We are doing everything we can as a team. At Leicester, the consecutive defeats have affected us as a group. We need to benefit from this break to recharge our batteries. It’s hard to get it off my mind as it keeps running through my head. Only my kids sometimes prevent me from thinking about it,” Tielemans said, reported the Athletic.