FIFA president to discuss future of Indian football with PM Modi next month

Gianni Infantino, the head of the world football governing body, may travel to India next month and speak with Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the future of Indian football. This information was made public on Monday during the All India Football Federation (AIFF) executive committee meeting.

If Infantino makes the trip, it will coincide with the FIFA Women's U-17 World Cup final, which will actually occur in the nation from October 11 to October 30.

"At the start of the meeting, the members were informed that the FIFA President Mr Gianni Infantino may travel to India in the last week of October, to call upon Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to discuss the way forward for Indian football," the AIFF said in a statement issued after the executive committee meeting.

"(AIFF) President briefed the executive committee on the deliberations that took place with the FIFA president and also the possibility of him meeting our Prime Minister which would be updated once it's scheduled," said AIFF secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran.

"That would be an important day once the FIFA president meets our honorable Prime Minister. They would be making some announcements which would be path-breaking," he added.

This marked the second meeting of the new administration's executive committee, which was presided over by president Kalyan Chaubey and secretary general Prabhakaran.

With a 33-1 victory over former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia, former Mohun Bagan and East Bengal goalkeeper Chaubey was elected as the next president of the AIFF by the electoral college, which is made up of 34 state association delegates.

Thus, West Bengal-based Bharatiya Janta Party politician Chaubey became the first ex-player from India to be chosen as the organization's chairman.