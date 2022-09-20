Erik ten Hag has brought discipline which is something I think we missed, asserts Bruno Fernandes
Today at 6:04 PM
Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has praised new boss Erik ten Hag and believes that the Dutch manager has brought in discipline alongside all his ideas which have helped the club. The Red Devils endured a tough start to the 2022/23 season but have won their last three league games.
Manchester United confirmed that they appointed Erik ten Hag just before the 2021/22 season finished with the Dutchman replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the permanent boss. However, things didn’t quite start out well for either party as United lost their opening two league games of the 2022/23 season by a combined 6-1 scoreline. It shocked many but the Red Devils reacted in the transfer window by signing Casemiro and Antony for £140 odd million and it has turned things around.
Since their 4-0 loss to Brentford, Manchester United have won four games on the trot. Not only that, Erik ten Hag’s playing style has shown up in cameos although many believe that it will take time for the Dutchman’s ideas to get across. That has been reiterated by Bruno Fernandes although he admitted that Ten Hag “has an idea” and “a style” that he wants the players to abide by, something that “he is strict on”. The midfielder also added that Ten Hag has also brought discipline to the club which is something he believes they lacked.
“First of all, he has an idea. He has a style. You have to follow his rules. He is strict on that. And I like that. He has brought discipline, which is something I think we missed in the past. Everyone must be on the same page. That is what Pep (Guardiola) and (Jurgen) Klopp have been doing for years, because they have stability in the club and in the way they choose the transfer market and build the team, which is really important for them to get the rewards,” Fernandes told the Athletic.
“I saw the manager say in a press conference that we do not want to bring players just for the sake of bringing them; we want to bring the right players for what we want to do. It is something the club needs. We still have a margin to improve and he needs time to get the most out of us with his idea of playing. I believe we will get to the point with him where we are established as a team and everyone is on the same page,” he added.
