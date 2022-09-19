What Jack Grealish does in his private life nobody should care but people do, claims Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne has backed Jack Grealish and hit out at the English media because he believes that English players are under more scrutiny than the foreign players. This comes in light of Grealish’s struggles for form at City, with just 11 goals contributions since he arrived.

After signing from Aston Villa in the biggest deal in British football history, a lot was expected from Jack Grealish at Manchester City but the 27-year-old struggled to find his groove in his first season. It saw Grealish end the 2021/22 season with just 10 goal contributions across all competitions, with six of those coming in the league. That combined with the attacker’s price-tag has seen criticism flood his way over the last six months or so.

It has seeped into the current season with Grealish’s off the field life also being thrown into the spotlight by the media and critics alike. However, in light of that, Kevin De Bruyne has defended the Englishman and believes that the 27-year-old is judged a lot more because of the fact that the “focus is more on” the English players. The Belgian also added that what Grealish does in his private life is his business and that he believes the 27-year-old is fine at City.

“Outside of football, the focus is more on them (the English players). I understand because they are English and people tend to look more what is happening. I feel like foreign players, for instance, if you have a night out, we don’t really get checked that often. Whereas I feel if an English player goes out, it is always in the media somewhere,” De Bruyne said, reported the Athletic.

“I think people are taking this on board. What he does in his private life, nobody should care, but people do. I don’t feel anybody necessarily thinks about how he felt moving away for the first time and people think it is always easy to do that.

“But there are a lot of obstacles coming around with moving clubs and houses and whatever. You know obviously he needed some time to settle in but he is fine. Be patient, I am not too worried.”