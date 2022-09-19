Think England World Cup spot would be good reward for Aaron Ramsdale, proclaims Mikel Arteta
Today at 5:14 PM
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta believes that Aaron Ramsdale deserves to be picked for England’s 2022 World Cup squad especially as he has shown what he can do over the last year. The 24-year-old has earned multiple call-ups for the Three Lions over the last two years but has earned only three caps.
While he struggled to make the cut for England during his time with both Bournemouth and Sheffield United, Aaron Ramsdale’s final few months at the Blades changed that. He earned a place in England’s Euro 2020 squad and later signed for Arsenal which has only increased the frequency of his call-ups. Ever since his transfer to the Gunners in the summer of 2021, Ramsdale has been a part of almost every squad but has earned only three caps in the process.
However, with England number 1 Jordan Pickford currently injured, it has seen Ramsdale, Nick Pope and Dean Henderson make the cut for international break. But Mikel Arteta believes that the 24-year-old Arsenal goalkeeper should be named as part of the 2022 World Cup squad as well and admitted that he may be ready to be the Three Lions’ number 1. The Spaniard also added that Ramsdale has shown the world what he can do over the last few years and deserves the chance.
“It would be a good reward for him for what he has done. I hope he is [picked for the World Cup]. I think it would be great for us and Aaron. He showed in the last year what he is capable of doing. We will be watching and waiting for that decision,” Arteta said, reported the Athletic.
