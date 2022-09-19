Think England World Cup spot would be good reward for Aaron Ramsdale, proclaims Mikel Arteta

While he struggled to make the cut for England during his time with both Bournemouth and Sheffield United, Aaron Ramsdale’s final few months at the Blades changed that. He earned a place in England’s Euro 2020 squad and later signed for Arsenal which has only increased the frequency of his call-ups. Ever since his transfer to the Gunners in the summer of 2021, Ramsdale has been a part of almost every squad but has earned only three caps in the process.