People criticised us for being defensive but when you're clinical then it's marvellous, gushes Diego Simeone
Today at 8:01 PM
In light of Atletico Madrid’s loss to Real Madrid, Diego Simeone praised the Los Blancos and confessed that it reminded him of his old Atletico sides with Diego Costa. The two Madrid giants battled it out in the derby on Sunday but the Los Rojiblancos fell short in the end, losing 2-1.
Despite Atletico Madrid’s inconsistent run of form this season, many fans and critics alike expected the Los Rojiblancos to put their best foot forward against archrivals Real Madrid. However, things didn’t quite work out to plan for Diego Simeone’s side as the Los Blancos rushed to a 2-0 lead by the time the first half whistle rang. Things didn’t improve in the second half although Atleti had their fair share of chances on goal, testing Thibaut Courtois over the course of the game.
But while Mario Hermoso did pull one back just before the full-time whistle, it was too little too late from the home side and they walked away as 2-1 losers on the night. Yet despite that, Diego Simeone praised his opponents and admitted that he loved the way they played as he likes “seeing a team that defends deep and attacks”. The Atleti boss also added that it reminded him of his Atletico Madrid teams with Diego Costa and co from the past.
"Madrid have a really good, direct style. Their transitions from defence to attack are fast and they're extraordinarily clinical. I like it. They're organised in defence, they counter-attack, they take their chances. It's a great job by the coach [Carlo Ancelotti],” Simeone said, reported ESPN.
"I like seeing a team that defends deep and attacks like that. It reminds me of the team we had with Diego Costa, playing on the counter-attack. People criticised us for being defensive. But when you're clinical, it's marvellous football."
