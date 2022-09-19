Brighton and Hove Albion appoint former Sassuolo boss Roberto De Zerbi to four year deal
Today at 4:17 PM
In a statement, Brighton and Hove Albion have confirmed that they have appointed Roberto De Zerbi to a four year contract as their new manager with the Italian replacing Graham Potter. The Englishman left for Chelsea earlier this month after spending three years in charge of the Seagulls.
Following Brighton and Hove Albion’s superb start to the 2022/23 season, it had many fans hoping and dreaming of the possibility that the Seagulls could potentially finish in a European football spot. But with Chelsea having parted ways with Thomas Tuchel, it saw reports indicate that Graham Potter was the Blues’ top choice to replace the German. That eventually proved true as Potter left for Stamford Bridge, ending a three year stint with the Seagulls in the process.
However, while the south coast side have been heavily linked with quite a few names, reports indicated that Roberto De Zerbi was their top choice and the Italian has finally been appointed. That was confirmed via a statement released on Brighton’s website and they revealed that the former Sassuolo and Shakhtar Donetsk manager has signed a four year contract with the club, with his first game set to take place after the international break against Liverpool.
“We are delighted to confirm the appointment of Roberto De Zerbi as the club’s new head coach on a four-year contract, subject to the granting of a work permit. The 43-year-old Italian agreed final contractual terms with the club late on Sunday afternoon, having first met Tony Bloom, Paul Barber and David Weir in London earlier this week,” reads the statement.
“He flew into Sussex for the first time on Friday night and watched a behind-closed-doors friendly at the Amex on Saturday afternoon.”
We are delighted to confirm the appointment of Roberto De Zerbi as the club’s new head coach! 🤝 pic.twitter.com/tNoNZfFaxQ— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) September 18, 2022
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.