Will always respect whatever Leicester City owners’ decision is, reveals Brendan Rodgers

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has confessed that he will respect the decision that the club’s owners make over his future, especially in light of rumours he could be sacked. The Foxes have endured a horrendous start to the 2022/23 season, losing six of their opening seven league games.

Despite bringing in just two new faces over the summer, many expected Leicester City to react and keep their spirits up with a strong start to the season. However, things haven’t quite gone to plan for the club as the Foxes have lost not just one but six of their seven opening league games. To make matters worse, they sit at the bottom of the league table with the worst defensive record in Europe’s top four leagues, having conceded 22 goals in just seven games.

It has placed Brendan Rodgers in a rather precarious position as rumours have indicated that the Leicester City boss could be facing the sack very soon. Yet despite that, Rodgers admitted that he will respect the decision made by the Leicester City owners but revealed that he saw enough from the squad despite their 6-2 loss to Tottenham. The Foxes’ boss also added that they’ve had a tough start to the season and the international break arrives at the right time to help them change things.

"I don't know, to be honest. Whatever their [the owners'] decision is, I will always respect it. I think we've seen enough. I felt the team tonight, if you watched them play in the first half, you could see the confidence and creativity. It's just cutting out mistakes,” Rodgers said, reported Sky Sports.

"There is no doubt we've had a tough first seven games, especially after the summer we've had - Tottenham away, Arsenal away, Chelsea away, Manchester United at home, and a couple of other games we should win.

"It [the international break] has probably come at a good time to reset everything, break the cycle from the summer as well. The owners will do what it is they feel they need to do. I'm not daft, I know football, and the last six games don't make great reading. But I have every confidence the team can push on and climb the table if they play as they did in large parts and cut out mistakes."

It would take a miracle for Leicester City to get back into a European spot from here although many fans are confident that their side can recover and work their way back up. But Rodgers revealed that the pressure on him has increased after their loss to Tottenham and added that he understands “the frustration of supporters” as it is his responsibility that the club are where they are.

"Very much so (if the pressure has increased on him now). I come in every day and do my work, and we can see the players playing with confidence, but you've got to win games. I understand the frustrations of supporters and I can't hide from that. It's my responsibility,” he added.