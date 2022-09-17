WATCH | Heung-Min Son walks off bench to score an incredible 13 minute hattrick

After winning the Premier League’s Golden Boot for the 2021/22 season, a lot was expected from Heung-Min Son but despite the South Korean’s efforts, things haven’t gone to plan. Instead, while Harry Kane , Richarlison, Dejan Kulusevski and co have all thrived, Son has struggled in response. The forward has made eight appearances across all competitions and has contributed to just one league goal which has seen him criticized for most of the opening two months.

It also meant that going into Tottenham’s Gameweek 8 clash against Leicester City , it was not shocking to see the 30-year-old benched and replaced by Richarlison in the starting 11. That was especially after the Brazilian’s performance during the mid-week Champions League game and Spurs didn’t quite miss Son either in the first half. Because despite Youri Tielemans’ penalty, Tottenham managed to go 2-1 up but were pegged back by a James Maddison goal just before the half-time whistle.

The game, however, quickly changed soon after the restart as an error from Wilfred Ndidi allowed Rodrigo Bentancur to give Spurs the lead again. After that? Well, as the clock struck 60 minutes, Antonio Conte sent on a double change with Heung-Min Son and Cristian Romero walking on. Thirteen minutes later and the goal drought was over as Son lead a blistering counter attack before lashing a gorgeous effort from 23 yards out right into the top right corner, beyond a helpless Danny Ward.

He wasn’t done though as twenty minutes after that and the South Korean had netted a brace, this time with his left foot as he bamboozled Wout Faes. The 30-year-old collected the ball on the far right edge of the area, cut inside and curled a lovely effort beyond James Justin and Danny Ward for Tottenham’s fifth goal of the night. And still he wasn’t done because Son had critics to answer to and thus not even two minutes later, the South Korean had his match ball and ending his drought in style. Superb sub indeed!