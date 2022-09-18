Want to bring Tottenham to think of superior level and not stay in middle, asserts Antonio Conte

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has revealed that he believes that the club is happy with the direction that they are going in and admitted that he wants to help Spurs grow as a club. The Italian also added that he will start rotating the team soon and that will see key stars benched repeatedly.

While Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp have rightfully been praised for their work over the years, Antonio Conte has slipped under the radar despite his success at Chelsea and Inter Milan. The Italian won league titles with both sides after successful spells with the Italian national team and Juventus, where he lead them to various stages of glory. However, while Conte’s time at Tottenham has been equally successful, he is yet to lead Spurs to a trophy although many hope that will change this season.

It's why the Italian was brought in by the Spurs’ hierarchy, especially after both Mauricio Pochettino and then Jose Mourinho failed to deliver silverware to the North London side. That was reiterated by Conte as he admitted that his career speaks for itself as he has won a trophy at every side he has managed over the course of his career so far. The Spurs boss also added that his goal is to “bring this team to think of a superior level, not to stay in the middle”.

“My story speaks very clearly. In every situation that I work in, in the end, I lift a trophy. It means maybe my vision, my work, my idea of football has to give credit. I think the club is really happy for what we are doing with the players, with the staff and for sure I don’t want to compromise. I don’t accept compromise for anybody. This has to be very clear.

“I want to bring this team to think of a superior level, not to stay in the middle. Not to stay at Tottenham because, ‘there I play every game, every game, every game’. If you think like this, you are not probably going to fight for something important in my opinion. We have just started this path with the club.”

The North Londoners have started well this season and remain one of two unbeaten teams in the English top tier alongside Manchester City. However, Tottenham’s schedule after the international break is hectic, to say the least as they play 12 games in the space of seven weeks. It saw Conte reveal that the fact that he benched Heung-Min Son on Saturday won’t come as a shock then because several key stars will undergo that treatment to keep them fresh.

“To have Richarlison up front, with Harry, Sonny, Deki (Dejan Kulusevski) and also Lucas (Moura), then there is Bryan Gil who is a good prospect and young, it means the situation gives me the possibility to have rotation. In the first four games Richy was on the bench, then in three games with Deki on the bench, today Sonny was on the bench.

“When we start to play after the international break 12 games in a row, for sure I will make the rotation. The only thing I ask of my players is to give me the possibility and don’t drop the level when we make this rotation. We always want a strong team because we want to fight for every competition,” he added.