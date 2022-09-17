WATCH | Rafał Gikiewicz spoils Manuel Neuer and Bayern Munich’s night with superhuman stop

Football is rather beautiful at times because a team like Bayern Munich can absolutely sweep Barcelona inside the space of ten minutes and then enter the weekend favourites to hammer their opponents and fall flat. That’s exactly what happened at the WWK Arena as Augsburg took the lead about 15 minutes into the second half, stunning not just the away fans but their home fans as well. Yet, Bayern being the super-giants they are, kept pressing and pushing for that equaliser although they struggled to find it.

Not for the lack of efforts though as they finished the game with 19 shots, six on target and dominated the ball with over 75% possession. Instead, the reason they struggled was because Augsburg goalkeeper Rafał Gikiewicz had gotten out of bed on this particular Saturday and decided to have the day of his life. The 34-year-old made save after save after save after save, stopping Sadio Mane, Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala and everyone else Bayern Munich threw at him.

And yet, none of those were the pick of the saves because as the four minutes of added time, in the second half, ticked to their end, Bayern Munich had won a corner. Manuel Neuer , being himself, charged downfield with the aim of being the hero for his side and given that he did get his head to the last one, Bayern fans waited with bated breath. Joshua Kimmich’s delivery was perfect, Neuer leapt over a sea of defenders and connected with a powerful, low header and time seemed to stop.

The storyline and the narrative would have been perfect, a sensational day for two goalkeepers but unfortunately, Rafał Gikiewicz decided to keep the spotlight on just himself. The Pole stuck out an arm in reflex and somehow managed to keep the Bayern sweeper keeper’s header out of the net much to Neuer's chagrin. The German was as stunned as every other Bayern player inside the area and could do nothing but watch as the ball was hooked clear and the whistle rang ever so clearly despite the deafening noise.