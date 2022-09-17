To drop Dejan Kulusevski for three games in row has been difficult, confesses Antonio Conte

However, while goals have been slightly harder to come by for Kulusevski, the Swede has still played in every game for Spurs this season although his last three appearances have been off the bench. It has seen fans and critics alike question Antonio Conte’s decision to bench the star and the Italian admitted that it was a difficult choice to make for him. But the Spurs boss revealed that Kulusevski still remains an important player and the decision to bench him was tactical.