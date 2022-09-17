Could see there was still very long way to go to achieve big things at Everton, claims Richarlsion
Today at 4:20 PM
Tottenham star Richarlison has admitted that he believes his former side Everton are suffering from a lack of ambition and that it was evident the Toffees had a long way to go before they could achieve big things. The forward signed for Spurs this summer in a deal worth £60 million from Everton.
Despite signing for Everton in a mega-money move in the summer of 2018, Richarlison and the Toffees struggled to hit their stride with a catalogue of managers failing to get the best out of the club. Things became so bad for the Goodison Park side that they were the prime candidates to get relegated at the end of the 2021/22 season but survived by the skin of their teeth. However, that came at a cost as the Toffees lost Richarlison, with the forward signing for Tottenham in the summer.
Things haven’t quite worked out so far for either side as while Everton are yet to win a league game, Richarlison has been mainly used as an option off the bench although he has impressed. Yet despite that, the forward is happy that he made the switch to Spurs as he admitted that he believes Everton are “suffering with a lack of ambition”. The 25-year-old also added that he “felt it was the right time to move on” and confessed that the deal was a good one for everyone involved.
“Perhaps they’re suffering with a lack of ambition nowadays. You know, that eagerness to win matches and trophies. I spent four years there and I could see there was still a very long way to go to achieve big things,” Richarlison told FourFourTwo.
“I felt it was the right time to move on, and the club also had to make some money. It was a good deal for everyone involved. I’m delighted with this new challenge at Spurs. It’s always a tough call when you have such strong connections with your club, and that was definitely the case for me. I was happy at Everton and I’m grateful for everything I learned there. It’s a big club with a lot of history,” he added.
