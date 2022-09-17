Concerned about the fact that we don’t have Emile Smith Rowe available, admits Mikel Arteta
Today at 4:00 PM
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has confessed that he is concerned about the fact that he can’t regularly field Emile Smith Rowe as the youngster is still recovering from his injury knocks. The 22-year-old has been restricted to just four appearances so far this season with all four coming off the bench.
After an exceptional breakout 2021/22 season where he netted 10 goals in the Premier League, a lot was expected from Emile Smith Rowe in the 2022/23 season. However, the 22-year-old suffered a set-back during pre-season with a groin injury and has so far struggled to get back to full fitness. That has affected the Englishman’s game-time, as he has made just four substitute appearances this season for Arsenal. It has fans and critics alike concerned for the attacker especially with the 2022 World Cup coming around the corner.
The 22-year-old had forced his way into the England squad last season but his prospect looks very slim at the moment especially given Smith Rowe’s injury issues. It also saw Mikel Arteta admit to being frustrated and concerned at the fact that he can’t field Smith Rowe and admitted that the 22-year-old hasn’t been “feeling 100% fit or pain-free”. The Arsenal boss also added that the Englishman is frustrated at that but revealed that “injuries are part of football” and he has to solider through.
“I am concerned about the fact that we don’t have him available and when he’s been trying to train he’s not been feeling 100% fit or pain-free. This is the main concern and we have to find a solution to that. We’re trying to do that,” Arteta said, reported the Guardian.
“Very frustrating. He’s a kid that loves playing football. It’s the biggest thing in his life. And when he’s not capable of doing that, especially after the run of games and performances that he had with us the year before, it’s just difficult. But injuries are part of football that you’re going to get at some stage of your career. It’s how you face those difficult moments and now you make the next step.”
