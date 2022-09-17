Concerned about the fact that we don’t have Emile Smith Rowe available, admits Mikel Arteta

The 22-year-old had forced his way into the England squad last season but his prospect looks very slim at the moment especially given Smith Rowe’s injury issues. It also saw Mikel Arteta admit to being frustrated and concerned at the fact that he can’t field Smith Rowe and admitted that the 22-year-old hasn’t been “feeling 100% fit or pain-free”. The Arsenal boss also added that the Englishman is frustrated at that but revealed that “injuries are part of football” and he has to solider through.