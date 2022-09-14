sport iconFootball

    WATCH | Maccabi Haifa stun star-studded PSG by scoring for first time in 20 years

    Maccabi Haifa

    WATCH | Maccabi Haifa stun star-studded PSG by scoring for first time in 20 years

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 1:18 AM

    After the drama that day 1 of Matchday 2 had to offer, day 2 has delivered so far as Maccabi Haifa have taken the world’s breath away with their first Champions league goal in 20 years. The Israeli professional football club have shocked not just any team but the star-studded PSG squad.

    There is nothing quite like a dramatic upset in football especially in a European competition and after Sporting CP did it to Tottenham on Day 1 of Matchday 2, Day 2 was only going to have to better that. But so far things haven’t quite gone to plan with AC Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk just about keeping their noses above the water in the early kickoffs. However, the late kick-offs have offered the world plenty of chances especially with Rangers, RB Salzburg and Maccabi Haifa in action.

    Yet of all the teams in the world, it’s Maccabi who have done it with the Israeli professional football club shocking not just the footballing world but Paris Saint-Germain. That’s right, star-studded PSG are behind on the night against underdogs Maccabi after a lovely goal from Tjaronn Chery. It came after Lionel Messi lost the ball and a gorgeous cross from Haziza was floated in from the left but few believed anything would happen especially with a star-studded defense in place.

    But the forward flew beyond Sergio Ramos and nipped ahead of Marquinhos to delicately place a gorgeous volley just beyond Gianluigi Donnarumma for a historic goal. Why historic? Because it’s Maccabi Haifa’s first Champions League since 2002 and thus ends a 20 year drought for the club. There’s still plenty of time left for PSG and Lionel Messi to make them pay although the Argentine has already done it with an equaliser just before half-time.

