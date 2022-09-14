WATCH | Maccabi Haifa stun star-studded PSG by scoring for first time in 20 years
Today at 1:18 AM
After the drama that day 1 of Matchday 2 had to offer, day 2 has delivered so far as Maccabi Haifa have taken the world’s breath away with their first Champions league goal in 20 years. The Israeli professional football club have shocked not just any team but the star-studded PSG squad.
There is nothing quite like a dramatic upset in football especially in a European competition and after Sporting CP did it to Tottenham on Day 1 of Matchday 2, Day 2 was only going to have to better that. But so far things haven’t quite gone to plan with AC Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk just about keeping their noses above the water in the early kickoffs. However, the late kick-offs have offered the world plenty of chances especially with Rangers, RB Salzburg and Maccabi Haifa in action.
Yet of all the teams in the world, it’s Maccabi who have done it with the Israeli professional football club shocking not just the footballing world but Paris Saint-Germain. That’s right, star-studded PSG are behind on the night against underdogs Maccabi after a lovely goal from Tjaronn Chery. It came after Lionel Messi lost the ball and a gorgeous cross from Haziza was floated in from the left but few believed anything would happen especially with a star-studded defense in place.
But the forward flew beyond Sergio Ramos and nipped ahead of Marquinhos to delicately place a gorgeous volley just beyond Gianluigi Donnarumma for a historic goal. Why historic? Because it’s Maccabi Haifa’s first Champions League since 2002 and thus ends a 20 year drought for the club. There’s still plenty of time left for PSG and Lionel Messi to make them pay although the Argentine has already done it with an equaliser just before half-time.
An excellent finish from Chery!
MACCABI HAIFA OPEN THE SCORING AGAINST PSG!!!— Football Report 🕊☮️🌍🌎🌏 #BerhalterOut (@FootballReprt) September 14, 2022
IT'S SURINAME INTERNATIONAL, TJARONN CHERY!!!pic.twitter.com/5LTtomU9Lt
A giant killing like no other!!
THIS WOULD BE ONE OF IF NOT THE BIGGEST UPSET IN CHAMPIONS LEAGUE HISTORY!!!!— Barstool Football (@StoolFootball) September 14, 2022
1-0 MACCABI HAIFA!!! 🤯🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/pC33SRQWwg
Indeed...
Maccabi winning, mad scenes— NepentheZ (@NepentheZ) September 14, 2022
They have been rather impressive against this PSG side!
I haven't been this impressed and surprised by The Maccabis since they released No Kind Words https://t.co/7SentPYY8f— James Benge (@jamesbenge) September 14, 2022
Finally, a 20 year drought is over!
Maccabi Haifa's first Champions League goal since November 2002. 🤯 https://t.co/Y8sVeoJOzI— Squawka (@Squawka) September 14, 2022
It's been coming!!
10 - Paris have conceded a goal in each of their last 10 UEFA Champions League away games (17 goals against in total), not keeping a clean sheet away from home in the competition since October 2020 v Istanbul Basaksehir. Porous. #MACPSG #UEFAChampionsLeague2022 pic.twitter.com/icfrI5aJw5— OptaJean (@OptaJean) September 14, 2022
