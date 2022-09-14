WATCH | Maccabi Haifa stun star-studded PSG by scoring for first time in 20 years

There is nothing quite like a dramatic upset in football especially in a European competition and after Sporting CP did it to Tottenham on Day 1 of Matchday 2, Day 2 was only going to have to better that. But so far things haven’t quite gone to plan with AC Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk just about keeping their noses above the water in the early kickoffs. However, the late kick-offs have offered the world plenty of chances especially with Rangers, RB Salzburg and Maccabi Haifa in action.