WATCH | Erling Haaland dumbfounds Borussia Dortmund with outrageous mid-air flick

With seven minutes left on the clock, the ball reached Joao Cancelo in the left half-space and the Portuguese full-back had several options ahead of him. He opted for a gorgeous trivela cross, picked out Erling Haaland at the far right post and the Norwegian proceeded to drop jaws with his finish as he flew in the air and, in very Zlatan Ibrahimovic style, flicked the ball into the air while still in mid-air. He leapt so high that at one point his entire body was over Nico Schlotterbeck's 6 foot 2 inch frame. That's Erling Haaland for you..