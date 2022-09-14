WATCH | Erling Haaland dumbfounds Borussia Dortmund with outrageous mid-air flick
Today at 2:32 AM
There are great scorers of goals and then there are great goal-scorers but few players manage to combine the two together and become a truly terrifying albeit stylish goal-scoring machine. But it seems that in Erling Braut Haaland, Manchester City may have finally found their superstar supreme.
When it comes to football and the Champions League, there are few things more inevitable than Lionel Messi scoring a goal on a European night. Both he and Cristiano Ronaldo have turned the competition into their own personal tournament of great goals but with the duo inching towards that dreadful age of retirement, many wonder who will replace them. Kylian Mbappe and Neymar are on the list but Erling Haaland’s inevitable form in both the league and on European nights has placed him on that mantle.
The Norwegian has scored an outrageous 25 goals in 21 games, in the Champions League, for Borussia Dortmund, RB Salzburg and Manchester City, and has only started. So much so, that not scoring a goal seems almost absurd for Haaland especially after he signed for Manchester City and that trend has continued. With City up against Dortmund, the home side were behind after a super Jude Bellingham header. But a stunning 25-yard strike from John Stones put the Cityzens level and then Haaland stepped up.
With seven minutes left on the clock, the ball reached Joao Cancelo in the left half-space and the Portuguese full-back had several options ahead of him. He opted for a gorgeous trivela cross, picked out Erling Haaland at the far right post and the Norwegian proceeded to drop jaws with his finish as he flew in the air and, in very Zlatan Ibrahimovic style, flicked the ball into the air while still in mid-air. He leapt so high that at one point his entire body was over Nico Schlotterbeck's 6 foot 2 inch frame. That's Erling Haaland for you..
Ladies and Gentlemen, the incredible Erling Haaland. He really is something else!!
LE BUT INCROYABLE D’ERLING HAALAND CONTRE DORTMUND 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/i0xHt8ddxA— Haaland France 🇵🇸 (@HaalandFrance) September 14, 2022
He will definitely break a few records...
That's it, I'm convinced, Haaland will become football's all-time goalscorer. The man is an actual machine.— Dylan Walsh (@dylanwalsh_) September 14, 2022
Words cannot comprehend!
Erling Haaland ffs. #MCIBVB— Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) September 14, 2022
I believe this question rings true every time he plays!!
What has Erling Haaland just done?— Emma Sanders (@em_sandy) September 14, 2022
A goal so good, it makes a Trivela assist look like nothing...
Didn’t even peep that was a trivela assist from Cancelo, oh my days— Aaron West (@oeste) September 14, 2022
Who goals like this?
Haaland scored this 🤯#UCL pic.twitter.com/Xg18lAXd7z— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) September 14, 2022
