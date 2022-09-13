WATCH | Sporting Club de Portugal stuns Tottenham for historic extra time win

But Pedro Goncalves curled in viciously from the left-corner flag, Paulinho, who had walked on 12 minutes ago, was the winner at the near post and flashed his header into the net. There was nothing Lloris could do about that but the game was far from over as three minutes of extra time were tacked on. It meant that Spurs had time to keep their season intact with a draw but then Paulinho stepped up yet again.