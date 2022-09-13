WATCH | Sporting Club de Portugal stuns Tottenham for historic extra time win
Today at 12:33 AM
If there is always one thing a football fan can count on, it’s that the Champions League will have not just excitement but a lot of drama, especially in the group stages. That has already been proven on Matchday 1 and Matchday 2 has responded as Sporting CP beat Tottenham with two late goals.
While most of the focus for Matchday 2 has been on Bayern Munich vs Barcelona, all great games deserve a great opening act and this one has two. Inter Milan’s 2-0 win over Viktoria Plzen went almost according to plan with the away side dominating and eventually making their dominance pay. It meant that unbeaten Tottenham against Sporting CP would have to give us all the drama and they did not disappoint.
The game was a slow-burning but in the end, ultimately proved to be a highly entertaining match as both goalkeepers were forced into action although that only happened in the second half. Sporting’s threat grew as Tottenham opted to settle for the draw and then Pedro Porro stepped up. He nearly beat Hugo Lloris with an outstanding shot from outside the area but the Frenchman had it covered.
But Pedro Goncalves curled in viciously from the left-corner flag, Paulinho, who had walked on 12 minutes ago, was the winner at the near post and flashed his header into the net. There was nothing Lloris could do about that but the game was far from over as three minutes of extra time were tacked on. It meant that Spurs had time to keep their season intact with a draw but then Paulinho stepped up yet again.
He sent the ball down the left for substitute Arthur Gomes and the rest is footballing legend. Gomes effortlessly weaves past Cristian Romero, nutmegs Emerson Royal and then smashes his effort beyond a hapless Hugo Lloris and into the net. The home ground erupts, nearly everyone from the Sporting bench leaps onto Gomes as Tottenham’s players fall to the ground, stunned by the double whammy.
Late late late drama at the Estádio José Alvalade!!
Sporting CP 2-0 Tottenham— Fast GøaIs. (@iF29s) September 13, 2022
Great Goal Arthur Gomes. pic.twitter.com/yVytIfgcH6
Close run affair, that was!!
Sporting CP (0.91) 2-0 (0.86) Spurs— The xG Philosophy (@xGPhilosophy) September 13, 2022
Quick-fire double from Sporting to end the game...
◉ 90' Sporting CP 1-0 Tottenham— Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) September 13, 2022
◉ 90+3' Sporting CP 2-0 Tottenham
Making sure of their three points. 😅
Blistering header!!
GOAL! Paulinho 💀— Babble Sports (@BabbleSportsTV) September 13, 2022
Sporting CP defeat Tottenham 2-0 in embarrassing fashion 🤐#ChampionsLeague #Tottenham #SportingCP pic.twitter.com/6gWefjmyih
Indeed...
Ah come on now. Spurs, that was a proper FIFA 16 implosion.— Carl Anka (@Ankaman616) September 13, 2022
Arsenal fans right now...
I love Sporting Clube de Portugal I’ve always said this— Aaron West (@oeste) September 13, 2022
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.