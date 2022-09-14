Had great time with Thomas Tuchel and appreciated what he does for us, admits Jorginho
Today at 7:10 PM
Chelsea vice-captain Jorginho has praised former boss Thomas Tuchel and confessed that the players also played a part in what led to the German’s sacking earlier this month. Tuchel was let go by Chelsea after their shock defeat to Dinamo Zagreb last week and has been replaced by Graham Potter.
Following a heavy spending summer window that saw Chelsea sign eight new players including Raheem Sterling, Wesley Fofana and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, it had many fans excited. However, the Blues have endured a tough start to the season so far, winning just two of their opening seven games across all competitions. That run also includes losses to Leeds United, Southampton and Dinamo Zagreb but the last one cost Thomas Tuchel his job.
It saw the Blues part ways with the German last Wednesday and replace him with former Brighton and Hove Albion boss Graham Potter within a day’s time. That move alone stunned the world but Jorginho praised Tuchel and admitted that while it was “a surprise for everyone”, the players are responsible for what happened alongside the manager. He also added that things weren’t “working” and now their challenge is “to rebuild confidence”.
"Of course, we had a great time with Thomas and appreciate what he does for us, the fans and everyone. It was a surprise for everyone. What has been said between the players will stay there, sorry. Of course [the players are also responsible], we are a team.
“It is not one person responsible for what happened. We are the team as a group on the pitch, so of course, we are responsible for what happened. We tried to do what we could and where it could go better. Unfortunately, it wasn't working. The challenge now is to rebuild confidence."
