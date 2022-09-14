Gavi signs new Barcelona contract until 2026 with €1 billion release clause
Today at 7:09 PM
In a statement, Barcelona have confirmed that they have come to an agreement over a new contract for Pablo Martín Páez Gavira, or Gavi, which will keep him at the club until 2026. The 18-year-old made his debut last season but is now considered to be amongst the brightest young talents in the world.
Ever since Xavi Hernandez arrived at Barcelona, the club has managed to make far better use of their youth academy with the likes of Nico Gonzalez, Alex Blade, Pedri, Pablo Torre and a few others thriving. However, prime amongst those has been Gavi with the 18-year-old midfielder immediately blossoming into a first-team regular under the Spaniard. But contract issues combined with the youngster’s talent has seen him heavily linked with a move away, amidst rumours of interest from all across Europe.
However, reports had indicated that the 18-year-old was inching closer to a new contract especially after he became a vital player for Spain and is now the youngest player to represent his country at international level. That has now been confirmed as Barcelona have revealed, via a statement, that Gavi has signed a new contract that keeps him at the club until at least 2026. The contract also comes with a €1 billion release clause.
“ FC Barcelona and the player Pablo Páez Gavira, ‘Gavi’, have reached an agreement to extend his contract to 30 June 2026. The buy out clause is set at 1 billion euros. The event for Gavi's new contract extension will take place on Thursday 15 September at 6pm CEST in an open event at Spotify Camp Nou,” reads the statement.
𝗚𝗮𝘃𝗶, 𝗰𝘂𝗹𝗲𝗿 𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗹 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟲!— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 14, 2022
📌 The renewal event will be this Thursday at 6 p.m. at Spotify Camp Nou. We'll see you there!
