Feels great to beat Tottenham and I think we deserved the win, claims Marcus Edwards
Today at 7:09 PM
Sporting CP star Marcus Edwards has confessed that it felt great to beat Tottenham and believes that the world now knows how the Portuguese giants ply their trade. The 23-year-old was once a part of Tottenham’s academy and made one appearance for the club before leaving in the summer of 2019.
Despite doing well for Tottenham’s U23 and second teams, Marcus Edwards managed to make just the one appearance for the North Londoners before he left on a free-transfer in 2019. That move did shock many especially after Edwards made his Spurs debut as a 17-year-old. However, in the three years since, Edwards has blossomed into a lovely play, thriving for Victoria Guimaraes before signing for Sporting CP in January 2022.
The move has worked well for both parties so far with Edwards playing a key role for the club, contributing to 12 goals in 23 appearances. That includes 6 in 8 appearances this term although he failed to find the net against his former side. Yet despite that, Sporting walked away with a 2-0 win on the night and Edwards admitted that he believes his side “deserved it”. Not only that, the forward added that it was “a special feeling to play against Spurs” and one day wishes to play in the Premier League.
"It feels great and I think we deserved it. We showed how we can play. I wouldn't say extra special, but it was a special feeling to play against Spurs. It was good to see people I know - players and coaching staff. I stayed the same. Focus was the same,” Edwards told BT Sport.
“It's a proper family environment here and I couldn't be happier. It's home, so of course I want to come back there [to the Premier League] one day. I just focus on what I'm doing here for now."
