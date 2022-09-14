Feels great to beat Tottenham and I think we deserved the win, claims Marcus Edwards

The move has worked well for both parties so far with Edwards playing a key role for the club, contributing to 12 goals in 23 appearances. That includes 6 in 8 appearances this term although he failed to find the net against his former side. Yet despite that, Sporting walked away with a 2-0 win on the night and Edwards admitted that he believes his side “deserved it”. Not only that, the forward added that it was “a special feeling to play against Spurs” and one day wishes to play in the Premier League.