We have to make sure where we are now is starting point for us, asserts Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he did question his side after their loss to Napoli but revealed that the team has to make sure that they use this as their starting point to improve. The Reds were thoroughly beaten by the Serie A side on Matchday 1 in the Champions League, losing 4-1.

Following a heartbreaking end to the 2021/22 season, many fans and critics alike wondered how it would affect Liverpool especially after the Reds lost the league title on the final day and were then beaten by Real Madrid in the Champions League final. However, Jurgen Klopp and the club’s hierarchy reacted by signing four new players including Darwin Nunez and Arthur Melo in order to improve their squad. But despite that, things haven’t quite gone to plan as the Reds have stumbled in the league, winning just two of their opening six games.

Not only that, they were well beaten by Napoli on Matchday 1 in the Champions League as the Serie A side put four goals past Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk and co. It saw Jurgen Klopp admit that he was forced to question his side over their recent performances and confessed that nobody is “over the moon about our season so far”. He also added that the team needs to use this as a starting point in order to keep improving going forward.

“Did I question the players? Generally, no. In this situation, yes. I know the players want to sort the situation out: we are not over the moon about our season so far. In this game, it looked like everyone wanted to sort the problem out by themselves and that didn’t give us the structure to work together,” Klopp said, reported the Guardian.

“There are four or five days now of absolute truth. We didn’t hide anything, we didn’t hold back anything, we just said it how it is. Not to knock the players down or whatever, just to make sure where we are now is the starting point for us and we make sure we sort the problems together on the pitch.”

“Is this the situation I wanted? No. But now you are in it you find it interesting and challenging. I watched the game back plenty of times and I would have asked a lot of questions about the people and the manager and the specific players. That is absolutely OK but it cannot be our biggest problem in this moment and we have to respond.”