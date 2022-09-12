Wolverhampton Wanderers sign free-agent Diego Costa until end of 2022/23 season

With Raul Jimenez and Hee-Chan Hwang struggling to find the net consistently, it saw Wolverhampton Wanderers take the plunge and sign Sasa Kalajdzic. The 25-year-old had enjoyed a fruitful three-year spell with Vfb Stuttgart, netting 24 goals for the club and it had many believing that the target man would work wonders for Wolves. However, the forward was injured less than 45 minutes into his debut and in the process Kalajdzic has been ruled out for an undetermined amount of time after tearing his cruciate ligament.