Wolverhampton Wanderers sign free-agent Diego Costa until end of 2022/23 season
Today at 6:07 PM
In a statement, Wolverhampton Wanderers have confirmed that they have signed Diego Costa on a contract until the end of the 2022/23 season. The 33-year-old has been a free agent ever since he left Atletico Mineiro in January and has been brought in after Sasa Kalajdzic tore his cruciate ligament.
With Raul Jimenez and Hee-Chan Hwang struggling to find the net consistently, it saw Wolverhampton Wanderers take the plunge and sign Sasa Kalajdzic. The 25-year-old had enjoyed a fruitful three-year spell with Vfb Stuttgart, netting 24 goals for the club and it had many believing that the target man would work wonders for Wolves. However, the forward was injured less than 45 minutes into his debut and in the process Kalajdzic has been ruled out for an undetermined amount of time after tearing his cruciate ligament.
It saw Wolves target free agents as potential replacements and the club have announced that they have signed former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa. The move was held up because of issues over a work permit but Wolves lodged an appeal and won their decision as the 33-year-old signed on a contract until the end of the 2022/23 season.
“Wolves have secured the signing of experienced international striker Diego Costa on a deal until the end of the 2022/23 season, subject to international clearance. The Spanish international, who is on the cusp of 500 games in football, boasts 12 major honours to his name, including two Premier League titles from a memorable time at Chelsea, and a reputation for scoring goals at the highest level,” reads the statement.
“That time in London rivalled the 33-year-old’s two trophy-littered spells at Atletico Madrid, and now, having completed medical tests at Compton Park on Thursday, brings that experience and attacking bite to Bruno Lage’s squad.”
