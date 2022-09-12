We would love to see player like Cristiano Ronaldo playing in Saudi league, claims Yasser Almisehal

Reports even indicated that he was subject to incredible offers from two Saudi clubs, one from champions Al-Hilal and the other from Al-Nassr, but rejected them. However, while Yasser Almisehal refused to comment on the interest, he did admit that he would love to see Ronaldo play in the Saudi League. The president of the Saudi Arabian Football Association further added that it would be “a very expensive deal” but believes that any suitor could afford it because they’ve been “getting higher revenues” over the last few years.