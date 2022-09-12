We would love to see player like Cristiano Ronaldo playing in Saudi league, claims Yasser Almisehal
Today at 4:13 PM
President of the Saudi Arabian Football Association Yasser Almisehal has admitted that he would love to see Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi League and believes that they can afford the superstar. The Portuguese star was heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia but reportedly rejected the switch.
Following rumours and reports of a potential move away from Manchester United this summer, it saw Cristiano Ronaldo was linked with a move to nearly every top European club. However, despite everything, no transfer materialized and the 37-year-old stayed at Old Trafford. That was despite interest from Atletico Madrid, Napoli, Inter Milan, and a few other clubs including a handful from Saudi Arabia.
Reports even indicated that he was subject to incredible offers from two Saudi clubs, one from champions Al-Hilal and the other from Al-Nassr, but rejected them. However, while Yasser Almisehal refused to comment on the interest, he did admit that he would love to see Ronaldo play in the Saudi League. The president of the Saudi Arabian Football Association further added that it would be “a very expensive deal” but believes that any suitor could afford it because they’ve been “getting higher revenues” over the last few years.
“It’s not possible today because our transfer window is now closed, but we would love to see a player like Cristiano Ronaldo playing in the Saudi league. It would bring huge positive feedback and it would be big news for everyone. I’m sure everyone knows the achievements and records of Cristiano Ronaldo, but also as a player who is a great role model,” Almisehal said, reported the Athletic.
“I think, ‘Why not?’ I’m sure it would be a very expensive deal of course, but we can see our clubs getting higher revenues in the past couple of years. We have already seen some big players who used to play in the Premier League come to the Saudi league. I like Cristiano Ronaldo as a player and I would like to see him play in Saudi Arabia, but that won’t happen before January unfortunately.”
