English Football League confirm that full schedule will resume from Tuesday after weekend pause
Today at 3:23 PM
In a statement, the English Football League have confirmed that the full schedule will resume from Tuesday following a pause after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. This comes after the National League made the same decision and reports have indicated that Premier League is set to do the same.
After both Rangers and Tottenham confirmed that their mid-week Champions League games were set to take place albeit with a few tweaks, it had many fans wondering when the leagues would restart. This comes after all English, Welsh, and Northern Irish football and senior Scottish football were paused following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. However, with the National League also confirming that they were set to restart football from Monday, it had many fans believed that the EFL and the Premier League would do the same.
That has now been confirmed as the English Football League (EFL) has released a statement that has confirmed rumours that they the full schedule will resume from Tuesday. The statement also confirmed that “a minute’s silence will be held before matches” and that “black armbands to be worn by participants”. It also added that there is a plan in place with regards to policing although they will respect any decisions made.
“The EFL fixture programme will return as scheduled from Tuesday 13 September, with tributes to be paid to Her late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II at grounds around the country. A minute’s silence will be held before matches, with black armbands to be worn by participants, flags to be flown at half-mast and the National Anthem to be played in stadiums,” reads the statement.
“With a national policing plan now in operation, the League and Clubs will continue to work with forces in respect of any challenges that may emerge regarding policing of specific fixtures. Consideration to individual circumstances will be made on a case-by-case basis, in line with standard match Safety Advisory Group (SAG) protocols.”
The EFL fixture programme will return as scheduled from Tuesday 13 September, with tributes to be paid to Her late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II at grounds around the country.#EFL https://t.co/wRcYiTmWk9— EFL Communications (@EFL_Comms) September 12, 2022
