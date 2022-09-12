English Football League confirm that full schedule will resume from Tuesday after weekend pause

After both Rangers and Tottenham confirmed that their mid-week Champions League games were set to take place albeit with a few tweaks, it had many fans wondering when the leagues would restart. This comes after all English, Welsh, and Northern Irish football and senior Scottish football were paused following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. However, with the National League also confirming that they were set to restart football from Monday, it had many fans believed that the EFL and the Premier League would do the same.