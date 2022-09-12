Always considered Neymar to be one of best players on planet, gushes Christophe Galtier
Today at 5:33 PM
Paris Saint-Germain head coach Christophe Galtier has praised Neymar’s professionalism and admitted that he considers the forward to be one of the best in the world. The Brazilian has started the season in excellent form, netting 10 goals and 7 assists in 9 appearances for the Ligue 1 giants.
Despite being heavily linked with a move away this summer amidst rumours that Paris Saint-Germain wanted to get his lofty wages off their books, no move materialized for Neymar. The Brazilian ended up staying at the club and that move has, so far, proven to be the right one with the 30-year-old enjoying a scintillating start to the new season. It has seen Neymar net 10 goals and 7 assists in just 9 appearances with him scoring 8 goals in the Ligue 1 alone.
That has been one of the major reasons why PSG have enjoyed an excellent start to the season and are still unbeaten, having won eight of their nine games played. It saw Christophe Galtier praise the superstar and the Frenchman admitted that he “always considered him to be one of the best players on the planet” but has been shocked by his training and professionalism off the field. The PSG boss also added that Neymar is very invested “on a personal level but also in the interest of the team”.
"I have always considered him to be one of the best players on the planet, but I have a much more informed and sharpened eye on his daily investment. Before, during and after training sessions. He is very invested on a personal level but also in the interest of the team. He is a great professional and a great player. I discover him with pleasure every day,” Galtier said, reported Goal.
