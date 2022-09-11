WATCH | Federico Valverde scores dazzling 56-yard wondergoal against RCD Mallorca
Today at 8:36 PM
Ever since his debut for Real Madrid, Federico Valverde has become well known for doing a lot of things well including learning the dark arts but he hasn’t been known for his goal-scoring. The midfielder has only netted 7 times in a Los Blancos shirt but his eighth might be his greatest ever.
Despite Federico Valverde making his debut for Real Madrid in the 2018/19 season, it wasn’t until a year later that the young midfielder became a well-known star for the club. His incredible rise over the years was predicted by his fans and supporters but even under the pressure of playing for Real Madrid, Valverde has impressed more than a few. The now 24-year-old has turned into a fine all-round midfielder who is capable of playing multiple roles across the pitch but has struggled with one thing.
Over the years, the Uruguayan has made just over 150 appearances but has found the net in just seven years which includes four goals in the 2020/21 season. That tally doesn’t make for great reading but Valverde’s latest strike has simply stunned the footballing world. Because on Sunday, against RCD Mallorca, the 24-year-old picked up the ball about 20 yards inside his own half and ran. That’s it, he simply ran and ran and ran and ran, dancing and weaving between defenders who couldn’t even touch him.
It saw the noise levels slowly rise and rise as Valverde drove between two defenders and effortlessly burst beyond them into acres of space ahead. And yet, the best was yet to come as from just outside the box, the Uruguayan followed that solo run with a cracking shot that flew beyond goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic to equalize for Real Madrid just before half-time. The Los Blancos would go onto score three more times in the second half to win the game 4-1.
Goal of the season??
I still can’t believe Fede Valverde’s goalpic.twitter.com/y5oKgsUnfE— TC (@totalcristiano) September 11, 2022
Cometh the moment, cometh the man..
Fede Valverde becoming a difference-maker for Real Madrid when they need it most.— Ruairidh Barlow (@RuriBarlow) September 11, 2022
24/10/20 - opener v Barcelona
10/4/21 - assist for opener v Barça
28/5/22 - assist for winner v Liverpool
6/9/22 - assist for opener v Celtic
11/9/22 - opener v Mallorca
A man for big moments. pic.twitter.com/O9TGBZ71Pw
He's going from strength to strength!!
Fede Valverde is affecting almost every game he plays with his powerful ball-carrying or off-ball runs in transitions. Now he’s finding more end-product too. The Champions League final seems to have boosted his stature. What an absolute monster of a player he’s developing into.— Premier League Panel (@PremLeaguePanel) September 11, 2022
52 meters!!!!
Fede Valverde: “I’m really happy for the win. The goal is beautiful. I don’t know how many meters I run for the goal. I just saw a lot of red shirts and I decided to keep running— 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐝𝐞 (@TeamVaIverde) September 11, 2022
He was then informed he ran 52 meters 🦅 pic.twitter.com/WtedCwDgFR
A picture says a thousand words...
Valverde took the ball back here, started the attack & finished it himself. pic.twitter.com/APwcI08wYI— Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) September 11, 2022
Real Madrid fans right now!
Fede Valverde is probably the best midfield talent around right now, followed by Tchouaméni and Camavinga. All three play for Real Madrid. Life is beautiful.— Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) September 11, 2022
