WATCH | Federico Valverde scores dazzling 56-yard wondergoal against RCD Mallorca

Despite Federico Valverde making his debut for Real Madrid in the 2018/19 season, it wasn’t until a year later that the young midfielder became a well-known star for the club. His incredible rise over the years was predicted by his fans and supporters but even under the pressure of playing for Real Madrid, Valverde has impressed more than a few. The now 24-year-old has turned into a fine all-round midfielder who is capable of playing multiple roles across the pitch but has struggled with one thing.

Over the years, the Uruguayan has made just over 150 appearances but has found the net in just seven years which includes four goals in the 2020/21 season. That tally doesn’t make for great reading but Valverde’s latest strike has simply stunned the footballing world. Because on Sunday, against RCD Mallorca, the 24-year-old picked up the ball about 20 yards inside his own half and ran. That’s it, he simply ran and ran and ran and ran, dancing and weaving between defenders who couldn’t even touch him.

It saw the noise levels slowly rise and rise as Valverde drove between two defenders and effortlessly burst beyond them into acres of space ahead. And yet, the best was yet to come as from just outside the box, the Uruguayan followed that solo run with a cracking shot that flew beyond goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic to equalize for Real Madrid just before half-time. The Los Blancos would go onto score three more times in the second half to win the game 4-1.