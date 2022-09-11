Was already impressed by way Fabio Carvalho played for Fulham, gushes Roberto Firmino
Today at 6:49 PM
Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has confessed that Fabio Carvalho has made a swift impression on the team and revealed that he believes the youngster is already a star. The 20-year-old signed for the Reds this summer after an excellent 2021/22 Championship season, where he contributed to 18 goals.
While he was considered to be a highly talented star for Fulham, few believed that Fabio Carvalho would be able to make the step up to Liverpool after the Reds signed him this summer. That was despite the fact that the 20-year-old consistently featured for Marco Silva’s side last season in the Championship, scoring 10 goals and 8 assists in the process. Not only that, the youngster was a key part of the team and it had the Reds overly excited over a move in January 2022.
Earn money!
Use FREE Predictions and earn from 100INR to 1500INR for one bet with professionals!Write
to Whatsapp
However, while Liverpool did eventually get their man, it has taken Carvalho time to win over the support but two goals in his six appearances so far has done the trick. That includes an extra-time winner against Newcastle United which earned him a start in the Merseyside Derby. It saw Roberto Firmino admit that the 20-year-old has made quite the impression on the team already and the Brazilian revealed that he has high hopes for Carvalho’s future.
“He’s (Fabio Carvalho) a great player. I confess that I had watched some of his games before he came to Liverpool, so I was already impressed by the way he played. He’s a star, he’s a great player and now he’s also a very close friend. We are happy to have him here at Liverpool and I know he will help us a lot, with assists, goals and also his character on the pitch,” Firmino said, reported Liverpoolfc.com.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.