Was already impressed by way Fabio Carvalho played for Fulham, gushes Roberto Firmino

While he was considered to be a highly talented star for Fulham, few believed that Fabio Carvalho would be able to make the step up to Liverpool after the Reds signed him this summer. That was despite the fact that the 20-year-old consistently featured for Marco Silva’s side last season in the Championship, scoring 10 goals and 8 assists in the process. Not only that, the youngster was a key part of the team and it had the Reds overly excited over a move in January 2022.