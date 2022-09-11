Up to manager who he’s going to put down to play in which games, claims Christian Eriksen

Manchester United star Christian Eriksen believes that the Red Devils and Erik ten Hag have more than enough midfield options to switch and change the team around for each game. The Dane also added that the five substitutes rule will ensure that their entire squad will have a part to play.

Having let go of Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Andreas Pereira, and a few other stars this summer, many expected Manchester United to struggle with a lack of depth. That is exactly what has happened but the arrivals of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro have helped the squad improve more than slightly as both men have bulked up the team. Not only that, Eriksen’s consistency so far has been a key reason why United have managed to arrest their early season form and find a groove.

However, with the Red Devils playing Europa League football alongside other competitions, fans and critics alike believe that the club may not have the depth to cope for the entire season. Yet despite that, Eriksen admitted that the team does have enough quality and in the end, “it’s up to the manager who he’s going to” play on a weekly basis. The Dane also added that he believes both Fred and Donny van de Beek will play key roles as well.

“Everyone has different qualities and it’s up to the manager who he’s going to put down to play in which games and see what qualities will work. Take Casemiro coming in and showing how strong he is already. Being a winner. And Fred and Donny [van de Beek] have played for many years – it’s a decent midfield,” Eriksen told Manutd.com.

Because of the winter 2022 World Cup, saw the Premier League clubs finally vote to introduce five substitutions per game with nearly every manager utilizing the chance to refresh their teams. In light of that, Eriksen believes that United’s entire squad will become useful because they’ll eventually get the chance to prove themselves and fight for a first-team spot.

“[The whole squad] is going to be very important and I think this is a good year to have five substitutions – it will help the pressure on a lot of the players and also I think it will give the manager a few more options. The guys who have come on [in recent Premier League games] have done very well – they want to prove themselves.

“And also the guys that have been starting want to prove themselves. So it’s a good and a strong push that I think we need [from everyone] because we have a lot of games and there is a lot of quality in the team. So we all have to fight for our places,” he added.