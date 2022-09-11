Serie A side Bologna set to appoint former Genoa and Spezia boss Thiago Motta
In an interview, Bologna CEO Claudio Fenucci has confirmed that the Serie A side are set to appoint Thiago Motta as their next head coach, with the club finalizing a few details. The Rossoblu recently parted ways with former boss Sinisa Mihajlovic and have been linked with a move for Motta.
Despite consistently finishing between 11th and 13th ever since Sinisa Mihajlovic, Bologna have struggled at the start of the 2022/23 season with the Italians yet to win a game. That is despite them playing five league games already although they’ve lost two of those with three draws. It saw Mihajlovic lose his job earlier this month as the club looked to not just improve performances but aim for a higher level.
However, while reports indicated that the club were struggling to find their next manager, CEO Claudio Fenucci has revealed that Bologna are set to appoint Thiago Motta. The former Spezia Calcio and Genoa head coach will reportedly sign a two-year contract with the club and is set to replace Mihajlovic at the helm for the Rossoblu. Fenucci, Bologna’s CEO, also revealed that they are “finalizing details” over a contract but the move can be considered done.
“The coach of the first team will be Thiago Motta from Monday. We are finalizing details but it can be considered official. Now it is important to think about tomorrow’s game,” Fenucci said, reported the Athletic.
