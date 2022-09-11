National League to restart after weekend pause, Premier League and EFL yet to make decision
Today at 8:10 PM
In a statement, the National League has confirmed that fixtures will restart from Monday and are the first to confirm the restart. This comes after English, Welsh, and Northern Irish football and senior Scottish football were paused following the death of Queen Elizabeth II earlier this month.
After the Premier League and EFL’s decision to postpone all football following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, t had many fans wondering when the decision would be made to restart it. This comes after reports indicated that next weekend’s fixture list could also be affected ahead of the state funeral on Monday, the 19th of September. However, in light of that, both Tottenham and Rangers have confirmed that their mid-week Champions League games are set to take place.
But the Gers’ fixture against Napoli has been moved to Wednesday which has given fans hope over next weekends’ fixtures and the National League has announced that they are restart from Monday. The statement confirmed the same and revealed that clubs have been asked to “observe a one-minute silence prior to the game and to wear black armbands as a mark of respect”. However, there has been no statement or confirmation from either the EFL or the Premier League.
"The League can confirm fixtures scheduled for week commencing Monday, 12 September will go ahead as scheduled. Clubs are asked, for all fixtures up until the funeral, to observe a one-minute silence prior to the game and to wear black armbands as a mark of respect,” reads the statement.
Following the postponement of fixtures on Saturday 10 September - The National League would like to issue the following update.— The National League (@TheVanaramaNL) September 11, 2022
