We lost important player in Casemiro but we’ve got lot of other good players, asserts Luka Modric

Not only that, the start that Tchouameni has made has impressed more than a few fans and critics alike with the Frenchman adjusting well to the rigors of the La Liga. It saw Luka Modric admit that despite losing an “important player in Casemiro”, he believes that the team has “a lot of other good players to replace him”. Not only that, the Croatian added that they’re “well equipped” in Casemiro’s spot and thus can make do without him.