We lost important player in Casemiro but we’ve got lot of other good players, asserts Luka Modric
Today at 5:18 PM
Real Madrid star Luka Modric has acknowledged that while the Los Blancos lost a big and important star in Casemiro, he believes that the team have enough quality to make up the difference. The Brazilian left for Manchester United in a multi-million move after spending nine years at the club.
Having signed both Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga in consecutive summer transfer windows has seen Real Madrid slowly transition their midfield although both Luka Modric and Toni Kroos continue to operate at the highest levels. However, Casemiro’s departure this summer has accelerated that with Tchouameni and Camavinga playing regularly. It has worked, so far, as the club are still unbeaten after six games across all competitions.
Earn money!
Use FREE Predictions and earn from 100INR to 1500INR for one bet with professionals!Write
to Whatsapp
Not only that, the start that Tchouameni has made has impressed more than a few fans and critics alike with the Frenchman adjusting well to the rigors of the La Liga. It saw Luka Modric admit that despite losing an “important player in Casemiro”, he believes that the team has “a lot of other good players to replace him”. Not only that, the Croatian added that they’re “well equipped” in Casemiro’s spot and thus can make do without him.
"We’ve started really well this year and we have a strong team. In midfield, we lost an important player in Casemiro, but we’ve got a lot of other good players to replace him and do a good job. [Aurelien] Tchouameni has adapted really well. This is [Eduardo] Camavinga’s second year and he had a great first year,” Modric told realmadrid.com
“[Toni] Kroos has been here for a long time. [Federico] Valverde is also doing really well in any position. [Dani] Ceballos is helping the team a lot. We’re well equipped in this position."
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.