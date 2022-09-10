WATCH | Dominik Szoboszlai breaks 14 game duck with astounding goal against Borussia Dortmund
Today at 8:10 PM
With football in England postponed following circumstances beyond control, it has seen the world turn to other options and Dominik Szoboszlai has given many something to watch. With RB Leipzig and Marco Rose taking on Borussia Dortmund, the Hungarian has picked the perfect moment to break his duck.
After being mauled by Shaktar Donetsk during the midweek Champions League fixtures, it saw Domenico Tedesco lose his job and former Borussia Dortmund boss Marco Rose was handed the reigns at RB Leipzig. The German’s first assignment? Face his former side at the Leipzig arena and since the Bundesliga giants have lost just one game going into the battle, few expected anything other than a Dortmund win.
However, Rose has managed to, inside the space of fewer than two days, not just turn Leipzig around but managed to provide them with an identity again something that was visible against Dortmund. It stunned the away side as they conceded first via a powerful header from Willi Orban. The trend continued as Dortmund struggled to create much but, on the other hand, Leipzig were getting in the right spots to trouble debutant Alexander Meyer.
Yet while Meyer could have done better to stop Orban’s header, he could do absolutely nothing but watch as Dominik Szoboszlai slammed a sensational 25-yard strike past him. The Hungarian, who had struggled up till now, was handed the ball after a poor goal-kick and had acres of space at his disposal. And despite a 14-game goal drought, across all competitions, weighing on his mind, the 21-year-old did what he does best and stunned home and away fans alike alongside everyone else.
