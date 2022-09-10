Think Premier League is best in world and it would be exciting to play there, admits Jonas Wind
Wolfsburg forward Jonas Wind has revealed that he one day wishes to play in the Premier League as he believes that it is the best league in the world and added that Arsenal would be his dream club. The 23-year-old only signed for the Bundesliga side in January 2022 and has since scored five goals.
While the Bundesliga has proven to be an inconsistent proving ground for players in the past, Erling Haaland’s success amongst other stars has seen more than a few inclined to play in Germany. That includes more than a few English players with Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham amongst several high-profile stars to make the move across. However, they aren’t the only ones as players from all over the world have done the same with Jonas Wind amongst the latest to do so.
The Dane signed for Wolfsburg in January 2022 after an impressive few years at FC Copenhagen and has already shown his talent which has attracted some interest from England. It has seen Wind admit that he is open to a move to the Premier League in the near future as he believes that it is one of the best leagues in the world. The Wolfsburg forward also added that his dream destination is Arsenal with his keen on playing for the Gunners one day as they are his “favourite club”.
"If we look into the future, Arsenal would be a dream destination for me, as it has always been my favourite club. In general, I think the Premier League is the best league in the world, and it would be exciting to play there. But as I said, that’s not what I’m focusing on at the moment. I’m doing well here in Wolfsburg, it’s a good club for me, and the Bundesliga is a great league to play in,” Wind said, reported Goal.
