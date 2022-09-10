Think Premier League is best in world and it would be exciting to play there, admits Jonas Wind

The Dane signed for Wolfsburg in January 2022 after an impressive few years at FC Copenhagen and has already shown his talent which has attracted some interest from England. It has seen Wind admit that he is open to a move to the Premier League in the near future as he believes that it is one of the best leagues in the world. The Wolfsburg forward also added that his dream destination is Arsenal with his keen on playing for the Gunners one day as they are his “favourite club”.