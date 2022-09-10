Lionel Messi is something else but Ousmane Dembele has huge talent, claims Martin Braithwaite

However, ever since Xavi Hernandez took over as manager, the Frenchman has managed to not just play consistently but has also managed to contribute to the team and help in key moments. It has seen many praises the 25-year-old but Martin Braithwaite believes that while Lionel Messi “is something else”, Ousmane Dembele might be the greatest talent after him. The former Barcelona star also added that the Frenchman’s individual talent “has more impact than that of a player like Lewandowski”.