Lionel Messi is something else but Ousmane Dembele has huge talent, claims Martin Braithwaite
Today at 4:34 PM
Former Barcelona star Martin Braithwaite believes that Ousmane Dembele is the second coming of Lionel Messi because his individual talent is far more impactful than someone like Robert Lewandowski. The Frenchman signed for Barcelona in the summer of 2017 and has contributed to 71 goals.
Despite his exceptional debut season at Borussia Dortmund, many were shocked that Barcelona chose to pay a then club-record fee for Ousmane Dembele. However, the move hasn’t quite worked out in the five years since with the Frenchman struggling immensely with various injuries. But even then, the now 25-year-old’s quality has shone in cameos over the years which has impressed fans and critics alike although his lack of consistency has hurt his development.
Earn money!
Use FREE Predictions and earn from 100INR to 1500INR for one bet with professionals!Write
to Whatsapp
However, ever since Xavi Hernandez took over as manager, the Frenchman has managed to not just play consistently but has also managed to contribute to the team and help in key moments. It has seen many praises the 25-year-old but Martin Braithwaite believes that while Lionel Messi “is something else”, Ousmane Dembele might be the greatest talent after him. The former Barcelona star also added that the Frenchman’s individual talent “has more impact than that of a player like Lewandowski”.
“Dembele is very good. I like him a lot. He has a huge talent. I have never seen someone with his talent. I’m serious. Leo Messi is something else, but after him, I haven’t seen any player like Dembele. The boy is special,” Braithwaite told Tot Costa.
“Dembele's individual talent has more impact than that of a player like Lewandowski, individually speaking. Ousmane is incredible. A good player and a good person. Lewandowski scores a lot of goals, I am happy for him, he is a great professional."
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.