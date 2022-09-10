Kylian Mbappe stayed in championship that is not competitive, reveals Javier Tebas
La Liga president Javier Tebas has hit out at Paris Saint-Germain and Kylian Mbappe, as he believes that the Frenchman decided to stay in championship that is not competitive. The Frenchman was at the center of arguably one of the biggest transfer saga ever but opted to stay with the Ligue 1 giants.
Following the end of the 2021/22 season, all eyes turned to Kylian Mbappe and the Frenchman’s decision for his future with rumors indicating that a move to Real Madrid was on the cards. The forward had less than one month left on his contract and was set to sign arguably the biggest contract in football history with the Los Blancos. However, instead, Mbappe opted to stay at PSG and signed a new three-year deal with the club, which reportedly came with a 250 million signing bonus.
The news shocked the footballing world but more so, it stunned both Real Madrid and La Liga with both sides filing complaints. However, while said complaints went nowhere, Javier Tebas has hit out at both PSG and Mbappe, revealing that the Frenchman chose to stay “in a championship that is not competitive”. Tebas also added that the Spanish league is not missing a big name as evidenced by the money spent this summer.
"If we look at the clubs where they are, we see that these are clubs that are pouring money. Of course, we would have liked them to come, but they weren't there last year either. Mbappe stayed in a championship that is not competitive,” Tebas said, reported Goal.
