Kylian Mbappe stayed in championship that is not competitive, reveals Javier Tebas

Following the end of the 2021/22 season, all eyes turned to Kylian Mbappe and the Frenchman’s decision for his future with rumors indicating that a move to Real Madrid was on the cards. The forward had less than one month left on his contract and was set to sign arguably the biggest contract in football history with the Los Blancos. However, instead, Mbappe opted to stay at PSG and signed a new three-year deal with the club, which reportedly came with a 250 million signing bonus.