Can say that Jude Bellingham is one of greatest midfield talents in world, postulates David Alaba
Today at 8:32 PM
Former Bayern Munich star David Alaba believes that Borussia Dortmund starlet Jude Bellingham is one of the greatest midfield talents in world football and added that he could get better. The 19-year-old has spent two years at Dortmund, making nearly 100 appearances for the club in that period.
When Borussia Dortmund shelled out a world record fee for a 17-year-old when they signed Jude Bellingham, it had more than a few fans and critics laughing at the German giants. However, less than a year later and the Westfalenstadion side’s decision to pick Bellingham proved the right one as the Englishman made the cut for England’s postponed Euro 2020 squad. Since then, the now 19-year-old has only gone from strength to strength, ending the 2021/22 season as one of Dortmund’s best.
So much so, that Bellingham has started the 2022/23 season as the second vice-captain for the club and has continued to be a consistent presence in the team even after the managerial change. It has seen David Alaba praise the English midfielder as he revealed that he believes Bellingham is “one of the greatest midfield talents in the world”. The former Bayern Munich star also added that the 19-year-old is already someone who can decide a game and is capable of going even further.
"As for Bellingham as a player, I can say that he is one of the greatest midfield talents in the world. And that at a young age! At just 19, he leads the team, doesn't hide, and already decides games with his style of play,” Alaba said, reported Welt.
