WATCH | Robert Lewandowski scores his first ever Champions League hattrick for Barcelona

While Napoli and Bayern Munich are teaching Liverpool and Inter Milan a lesson in football, Robert Lewandowski and Barcelona have been having a ball at the Camp Nou. The La Liga giants, up against Viktoria Plzen, have a 5-1 lead but it’s Robert Lewandowski who will have his name in the headlines.

Despite lighting up the last few years in both the Bundesliga and the Champions League on fire, few expected that trend to continue after Robert Lewandowski’s move to Barcelona. However, any critics have been silenced by the Polish forward’s performances with the 34-year-old enjoying an incredible start to his time in Spain. So much so, that Lewandowski has already netted 5 goals in four league appearances and it had many waiting with baited breath for his Champions League debut with Barcelona.

It has finally arrived in the Camp Nou side’s Matchday 1 clash against Viktoria Plzen and despite doing relatively well in the opening 10 odd minutes, it has been all Barcelona. The La Liga giants opened the scoring via Franck Yannick Kessie in the 13th minute but after that it was the Robert Lewandowski show. The Pole scored his first Champions League goal for Barcelona via a simple tap-in after some excellent work from Sergi Roberto.

He then proceeded to double his tally just before half-time after some exceptional work by Ousmane Dembele who beat four players, watched his cross cleared and then ran out to get it back. Then, as if that wasn’t enough, the Frenchman found Lewandowski inside the area and the Pole made no mistake with an outstanding header beyond Stanek. The hattrick, however, had to wait until well after half-time but it eventually arrived about twenty minutes into the second half.

Substitute Ferran Torres did well to keep the ball under pressure near the Plzen area, fed Lewandowski with a nice rolled pass and the forward simply curled it beyond Stanek for a historic goal. Because with that finish, the 34-year-old becomes the first ever footballer to score a Champions League hattrick for three different clubs and he is now third on the all-time goal-scorer’s list in the tournament. Absolutely incredible.

Ice cold from Robert Lewandowski!!

[67'] GOALLLLLL. Hattrick for Robert Lewandowski. What a goal this is. Brilliant strike from distance. Ferran Torres with the assist. 4-1!#UCL



pic.twitter.com/K6rjxIKMwk — DEAN FOOTBALL⚽ (@DEANFOOTBALL1) September 7, 2022

Record breaker!!

Apt..

Polish Ian Rush, ladies and gentlemen — Sid Lowe (@sidlowe) September 7, 2022

Excellent finish but Ousmane Dembele, wow!!

Ousmane Dembele with absolutely insane football to assist Lewandowski for his second goal pic.twitter.com/CWEZz39L2m — Arsalan (@arsalanfcb_) September 7, 2022

A historic hattrick for the Pole!!

It's the Karim Benzema vs Robert Lewandowski show..

The last five #UCL hat-tricks:



◉ Robert Lewandowski

◉ Robert Lewandowski

◎ Karim Benzema

◎ Karim Benzema

◉ Robert Lewandowski



It's their competition, everyone else is just playing in it. pic.twitter.com/UgmsxRyYUM — Squawka (@Squawka) September 7, 2022