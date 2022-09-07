WATCH | Napoli storm into 3-0 first-half lead and leave Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp dumbstruck
Today at 1:42 AM
With Matchday 2 well underway, all eyes have been on Liverpool vs Napoli as the Reds’ visit to Naples is arguably one of the better games on show. But in an absolutely breath-taking display, Napoli have thoroughly embarrassed Liverpool as they put three past Alisson in a sensational first-half.
Napoli vs Liverpool has always been a fun game of football especially in the past with Jurgen Klopp and Carlo Ancelotti butting heads on multiple occasions. Even though the Reds have failed to score a single goal at the Estadio Diego Armando Maradona in the past, the game has always proved to be entertaining. Yet, that wasn’t the issue because in a sensational and incredible display of football, Napoli shredded their visitors to pieces. It all started from the minute go with Victor Osimhen hitting the post inside 42 seconds and that wouldn't change.
Napoli continued to dominate, press and hassle Liverpool with Osimhen their tormentor in chief as the Nigerian kept forcing Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez into several mistakes. So much so, that the home side won a penalty…..4 minutes into the game after James Milner stuck a hand out and blocked Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s shot at goal. Piotr Zielinski kept his nerve to open the scoring and yet you felt that the goal-scoring was far from over.
The Reds managed to muster up a response and yet it wasn’t enough as ten minutes after the first penalty, Virgil van Dijk conceded another after fouling Osimhen. The forward took it himself but failed to score although that wouldn’t matter as Andre Frank Zambo Anguissa completed a lovely give-and-go on the edge of the box before bursting inside the area to score Napoli’s second. It still wasn’t over though because while Liverpool managed to muster up some courage and started threatening, Napoli had the last word before the break.
Goal scorer Zambo Anguissa picked Firmino’s pocket and then bamboozled him with an elegant dragback before finding Kvaratskhelia on the left. The winger flew past Alexander-Arnold at ease before whistling in a low cross for substitute Giovanni Simeone to score the third. The home fans, quiet for a mere moment seconds later, exploded with joy as Simeone burst into tears of joy because that may have ended the tie. May being the keyword there.
What is happening at the Estadio Diego Armando Maradona?
HEADLINERS SIMEONE HUMILIATES LIVERPOOL! pic.twitter.com/eeSgQQHpyt— Emre (@epacked) September 7, 2022
Aptly put..
My God, Napoli have gone interstellar against Liverpool— Musa Okwonga (@Okwonga) September 7, 2022
Not bad indeed!!
Napoli lost their captain (Insigne), vice captain (Koulibaly) and all time leading scorer (Mertens) this summer.— Nicky Bandini (@NickyBandini) September 7, 2022
Not a bad start to the rebuild, then
Lovely football, poor defending!
Beautiful give and go between Anguissa and Zielinski.— Jerry Mancini (@jmancini8) September 7, 2022
A wonderful goal by Napoli. 🔥🔥#NAPLIV
pic.twitter.com/war0MkWidQ
More to come then??
Napoli have created more Big Chances against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool than any other club in the Champions League since his appointment (7).— Ben Green (@BenMGreen95) September 7, 2022
And there’s still another half to go. 😅 pic.twitter.com/7yX5lcnVBi
Lots more to come if the trend holds...
Napoli 3 - 0 Liverpool— StatsBomb (@StatsBomb) September 7, 2022
And it's only half time.#UCL | #NAPLIV pic.twitter.com/JUa9Cjv3KO
