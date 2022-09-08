AFC Cup 2022 | ATK Mohun Bagan bow out of the competition after defeat to Kuala Lumpur City FC

The second half began in a similar fashion as Ashqiue Kuruniyan had a chance to break the deadlock when he was fed with a cross from Subhasish Bose but the Ashique failed to control it and the chance went begging eight minutes into the second half. Kuala Lumpur City then hit the front through a thunderous strike from KL City FC captain Paulo Josue who fired a left-footed shot into the back of the net after ATK Mohun Bagan allowed a throw-in to reach his feet just outside the penalty area.