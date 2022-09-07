We’ve signed and improved players but we have long way in front of us, admits Fabio Paratici

Tottenham’s managing director Fabio Paratici believes that while the North Londoners have improved their squad and have helped players grow, the club still has a long way to go. The Italian also added that the summer window as good for the club and they worked hard to get done early.

Ever since they parted ways with Mauricio Pochettino, Tottenham have struggled to find their groove again although that changed the moment Antonio Conte arrived. The Italian combined with managing director Fabio Paratici has turned the team around inside six months as many consider Spurs to have an outside chance at lifting this season’s title. However, that has taken time and effort to achieve with the club still looking for their chance to consistently compete at the highest level.

But in light of that, Fabio Paratici has revealed that he believes that in the one year since he first arrived, the club has managed to reduce the gap between themselves and Liverpool and Manchester City. Not only that, the Spurs manging director also added that they’ve improved Antonio Conte’s squad immensely but admitted that they have a long way left before they can stand toe-to-toe with the Premier League’s top sides.

“One year ago I came here and if you remember my first words were we have to be better, build something important and arrive to be competitive. I think we’re in a good place, the gap has reduced,” Paratici said, reported the Athletic.

“We finished in the table 20 points less than Liverpool and Manchester City so this gap is not possible to reduce in a small time but we’re much better. Antonio is one of the best coaches in the world, we signed players, we improved players but we have a long way in front of us.”

The North Londoners brought in six new faces this summer but were shockingly aggressive and quick with their moves, making them well before the season started. It has allowed Antonio Conte to blood in his new recurits during pre-season and that has helped Spurs’ form so far as Patrici revealed that it only happened because “we were all together to join our targets” and get the team ready.

“It was a really good summer transfer window. We were all together to join our targets, so lucky to join our targets early and get the players ready for pre-season with Antonio to work with the team. Everything was good. To do things early is just a question of having a vision,” he added.