WATCH | Peter Gulacsi gifts Shakhtar Donetsk’s Marian Shved his first Champions League goal
Today at 1:31 AM
While all the eyes of the footballing world are on Manchester City, Real Madrid and PSG, it’s RB Leipzig vs Shakhtar Donetsk that has handed the most drama so far. The German side have been the far more dominant team although that was until their keeper Peter Gulacsi gifted their opponents a goal.
An overly inconsistent start to their Bundesliga season already has more than a few RB Leipzig fans worried about the future under Domenico Tedesco despite the German’s performances last term. But with a Champions League clash against Shakhtar Donetsk, it had many fans wondering how their side would fare against the Ukrainian giants. However, despite a dominant start, Leipzig struggled to test Shakhtar keeper Trubin while the away side simply waited for their chance.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
That moment eventually arrived as out of absolutely nothing and completely against the run of play, the ball reached goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi. The experienced, and former Liverpool, star was about 40 yards from his own goal and about five yards from the half line when he takes possession and is under no pressure at all. He had plenty of options as Tedesco's side spread out to give the Hungarian goalkeeper options for his next move but sometimes things don't quite work out that way.
As somehow, the ball gets caught under his feet and it hands the lucky Marian Shved a chance to make RB Leipzig pay and he takes advantage, reaching the ball before the keeper. Then, he calmly beats Gulacsi albeit rather effortlessly and then with acres of space at his beck and call, he rolls the ball into the empty net from just outside 40 yards.
What a mistake from the Leipzig goalkeeper!
Peter Gulasci, mate, WHAT ARE YOU DOING?! pic.twitter.com/E6qYSQbBnm— Theo🏎⚽️ (@TreyvonMT_75) September 6, 2022
A howler indeed...
Gulasci has had an absolute howler, oh dear me.— James. (@afcjxmes) September 6, 2022
Manuel Neuer is something else!!
Neuer watching Gulasci try to play the ball at the half line directly in front of an attacker pic.twitter.com/LlQ3PUlhzG— 50 Plus Döner (@50PlusDoner) September 6, 2022
Not quite happening for the Hungarian, is it?
Peter Gulacsi is a SHAKY warrior rn my lord— Aaron West (@oeste) September 6, 2022
Breaking the model!!
How often do you see a shot from 35 yards have an xG value of 0.56?— StatsBomb (@StatsBomb) September 6, 2022
Marian Shved's opener for Shakhtar Donetsk tonight a perfect example of why we include our 3D Freeze Frames in our live xG model#UCL pic.twitter.com/ez6bmDCSeD
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.