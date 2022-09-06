WATCH | Kylian Mbappe and Neymar combine for breath-taking opening goal vs Juventus

But even with Juventus their first game on Matchday 1, the mood was fiery and feisty as many expected the Old Lady to challenge the Parisians until the very end. However, while they most definitely did that inside the opening five minutes, world class players don’t need too many chances and that’s exactly what Kylian Mbappe and Neymar proved. The Brazilian collected the ball about 20 yards out, produces an audacious flick to find Kylian Mbappe and the Frenchman lashes an incredible half-volley on the run into the goal.