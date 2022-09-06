WATCH | Kylian Mbappe and Neymar combine for breath-taking opening goal vs Juventus
Today at 12:58 AM
With Matchday 1 of the 2022/23 Champions League season already well off and running following Chelsea’s shock defeat, it meant that the excitement levels were already sky high. That didn’t seem to matter to Kylian Mbappe and Neymar as the PSG duo combined to dazzle the crowd yet again.
Having replaced Mauricio Pochettino with Christoph Galtier, undergone somewhat of a transformation during the summer transfer window, and having signed Kylian Mbappe to a mega money new contract, the excitement levels at PSG have been rather high. That level has been kept consistent following their incredible, and unbeaten, start to the new Ligue 1 season which meant that it had fans clamoring to see what their side could do in the Champions League.
But even with Juventus their first game on Matchday 1, the mood was fiery and feisty as many expected the Old Lady to challenge the Parisians until the very end. However, while they most definitely did that inside the opening five minutes, world class players don’t need too many chances and that’s exactly what Kylian Mbappe and Neymar proved. The Brazilian collected the ball about 20 yards out, produces an audacious flick to find Kylian Mbappe and the Frenchman lashes an incredible half-volley on the run into the goal.
No chance for goalkeeper Mattia Perin at all despite the fact that he managed to get a hand to the ball as Mbappe found the net for his eighth goal in six games across all competitions. The Parisians are flying!!
Beautiful move from the PSG superstars!!
Neymar is a Cheat Code, What a finish by Mbappe 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XB25K5SmDJ— Sahil (@Criminal__x) September 6, 2022
Or maybe praise Christoph Galtier too?
Pochettino should be jailed for crimes against humanity for making the world think Messi, Neymar and Mbappé couldn’t thrive together.— EiF (@EiFSoccer) September 6, 2022
Nothing but superstars all over the field...
There's just something about Neymar, Mbappe and Messi that hits different to any other front three— Out of Context Football Manager (@nocontextfm1) September 6, 2022
Agreed!
Neymar & Mbappe: good.— Pain In The Arsenal (@PainInThArsenal) September 6, 2022
Breathtaking from the home side!!
Oh my word, that Mbappé goal— Sam Tighe - Ranks FC Podcast (@stighefootball) September 6, 2022
