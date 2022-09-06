WATCH | Dominik Livakovic makes a dazzling double save to break Chelsea hearts
Today at 12:27 AM
After nearly three months of absence, the Champions League proper is back and it’s back with a bang as the early games lived up to their potential rather marvellous. Borussia Dortmund scythed through FC Copenhagen but all eyes were on Chelsea and Dominik Livakovic had things to say.
Despite their poor form in the Premier League, a lot was expected from Chelsea in their first Champions League game this season against Dinamo Zagreb. However, despite a bright(ish) start from the away side, it was the hosts that stunned the world as Mislav Orsic flew through the Chelsea defense at an incredible pace. The Blues had simply fallen asleep, Orsic ran from his own half, disappeared past Wesley Fofana at ease and then rolled the ball beyond Kepa Arrizabalaga.
The goal came against the run of play and thus absolutely stunned the world and the Chelsea fans as the Dinamo fans within the stadium roar with joy. But given that it happened inside the opening 15 minutes, the Blues had hopes but unfortunately, they were up against Football Manager legend Dominik Livaković. The Croatian keeper, heavily linked with a move to some of Europe’s biggest sides, has put on a goalkeeping masterclass tonight against, albeit, a blunt Chelsea attack.
Even then, while the Blues ended the game with just three shots on target, two of them came within seconds of each other about five minutes before full-time. It saw Reece James crack a thunderbolt against the post, it fell rather kindly for Mason Mount and from practically point-blank range, many expected the Englishman to find the net. But Livakovic had other ideas as he pulled off a sensational stop to deny Mount and then did it again seconds later, as Hakim Ziyech lashed at the rebound.
The latter shot was later chalked off as the Moroccan was offside but the Dinamo Zagreb goalkeeper had no idea that he was when he made the save and the stadium erupted yet again. His teammates mobbed him post his heroic stop as the home side would end the game on the historic side of things, beating Chelsea in a sensational result for them.
Incredible from the Croatian!!
Dominik Livaković just won't be beaten 🧤 pic.twitter.com/JvvsgGwVrM— UCL on Paramount+ ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 6, 2022
That he most definitely is..
Livakovic having the game of his life— Jordan Elgott (@JElgott) September 6, 2022
From on the screen to on the field!!
The man, the myth, the FM legend Livakovic making some terrific stops to keep Zagreb in front.— Liam Wraith (@liamwraith22) September 6, 2022
Great things lie ahead!!!
Livakovic that is outstanding goalkeeping.— EiF (@EiFSoccer) September 6, 2022
Props to him on a wonderful performance tonight.
Indeed, no offense to Dinamo...
How Livakovic isn't playing at a better side than Dinamo (who I love) is a crime against football. Every game I've seen him he's been absolutely elite.— Harry Jordan (@h_jordan93) September 6, 2022
