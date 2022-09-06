WATCH | Dominik Livakovic makes a dazzling double save to break Chelsea hearts

Even then, while the Blues ended the game with just three shots on target, two of them came within seconds of each other about five minutes before full-time. It saw Reece James crack a thunderbolt against the post, it fell rather kindly for Mason Mount and from practically point-blank range, many expected the Englishman to find the net. But Livakovic had other ideas as he pulled off a sensational stop to deny Mount and then did it again seconds later, as Hakim Ziyech lashed at the rebound.