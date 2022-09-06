WATCH | Alejandro Grimaldo stuns Maccabi Haifa with jaw-dropping goal of the season contender

The goal came less than five minutes after the restart and yet it wasn’t even close to the best bit of play from a man in that red Benfica shirt. That would come less than seven minutes after Silva’s goal as Maccabi only half-clear a Benfica cross and it falls very cleanly for Alejandro Grimaldo on the far left. The left-back strides forward, takes exactly three touches and with no one in a white kit pressing him or attempting to defend him, he decides to shoot.