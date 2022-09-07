Difficult for me to talks about past but I see happy Marcus Rashford, gushes Erik ten Hag

While he did take some time to recover from an injury at the start of the 2021/22 season, Marcus Rashford struggled to find his footing over the course of the term. The fact that the club were in turmoil didn’t help either as the forward contributed to just eight goals across all competitions. That includes six in the Premier League with Rashford scoring just the four league goals. However, less than six games into the season and the forward has almost broken his last season’s tally.