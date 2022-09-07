Difficult for me to talks about past but I see happy Marcus Rashford, gushes Erik ten Hag
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has revealed that he believes that while he sees a happy Marcus Rashford right now, there are still places where the Englishman can improve. The 24-year-old struggled to find his footing in the 2021/22 season, netting just five goals across all competitions.
While he did take some time to recover from an injury at the start of the 2021/22 season, Marcus Rashford struggled to find his footing over the course of the term. The fact that the club were in turmoil didn’t help either as the forward contributed to just eight goals across all competitions. That includes six in the Premier League with Rashford scoring just the four league goals. However, less than six games into the season and the forward has almost broken his last season’s tally.
So far, the 24-year-old has netted 3 goals and 2 assists in six appearances which has given fans hope that Rashford could yet hit his best run of form for Manchester United. It saw Erik ten Hag admit that he believes the English international is a happier player but revealed that there are still “some phases in his game which we could improve”. He also added that Rashford has worked hard over the last few months and the results can now be seen on the pitch.
"It's difficult for me to talk about the past, but I see a happy Marcus Rashford. I see some phases in his game which we could improve. We've worked really hard in the last two months with him on different aspects. He likes it and wants to transfer it to the pitch, and that is what we see in this moment,” Ten Hag said, reported Sky Sports.
"It started with happiness, he's coming in every day, he's smiling with a really positive vibe. If you put all those things together you contribute more to the team performance, the result, and also your development."
