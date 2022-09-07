Chelsea confirm that they have parted ways with manager Thomas Tuchel
Today at 2:51 PM
In a statement, Chelsea have confirmed rumours that they have sacked head coach Thomas Tuchel following an inconsistent start to the 2022/23 season. The Blues have played seven games across all competitions so far but have managed to win just three, a tally that includes a 1-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb.
Ever since he signed for Chelsea in January 2021, few managers have done as well as Thomas Tuchel has with the German leading the Blues to the Champions League crown inside his first six months. But things since then haven’t quite gone to plan for Chelsea as Tuchel’s side fell short of challenging for the Premier League title in the 2021/22 season although they did compete for trophies across the field.
Yet despite that, the Blues reached both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup finals but couldn’t get over the final hurdle as they lost to Liverpool in both competitions. However, having spent heavily this summer, a lot was expected from the club but after an inconsistent start, the Blues have revealed that they have parted ways with Thomas Tuchel. The statement confirmed the news and thanked the German but have made no announcements over a potential replacement, interim or permanent.
“Chelsea Football Club has today parted company with Head Coach Thomas Tuchel. On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club. Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here,” reads the statement.
“As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition. Chelsea’s coaching staff will take charge of the team for training and the preparation of our upcoming matches as the Club moves swiftly to appoint a new head coach. There will be no further comment until a new head coach appointment is made.”
Chelsea Football Club part company with Thomas Tuchel.— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 7, 2022
