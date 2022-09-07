Bundesliga side RB Leipzig part ways head coach Domenico Tedesco after string of poor results
Today at 4:45 PM
In a statement, RB Leipzig have confirmed rumours that have parted ways with head coach Domenico Tedesco after a poor start to the 2022/23 season. The German was only permanently appointed in December 2021 and replaced Jesse Marsch at the helm but endured a tough start to the new season.
Ever since they lost Julian Nagelsmann to Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig have struggled to find consistency with the German side failing to appoint the right replacement. An experimental option in Jesse Marsch didn’t quite work out but Domenico Tedesco’s appointment had many hoping that the former Schalke boss would work wonders. The spell started out well as the German led Leipzig to the DFB-Pokal and the Europa League semi-final last term but things haven’t gone to plan this term.
The Bundesliga side have started the season very poorly, winning just one of their opening five league games while losing two others. That trend continued in the Champions League as Shakhtar Donetsk walked away with a stunning 4-1 win on Matchday 1. However, the loss cost Tedesco his job as RB Leipzig confirmed that the German and his assistants have been sacked. The statement also revealed that the club are looking for replacements and will “provide information on the successor in due course”.
“Head coach Tedesco and his assistants Hinkel and Urwantschky depart the club with immediate effect. RB Leipzig have parted company with Domenico Tedesco with immediate effect. This is the result of in-depth discussions following the 4-1 home defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday evening,” reads the statement.
“Assistant coaches Andreas Hinkel and Max Urwantschky will also be relieved of their duties. The club will provide information on the successor in due course.”
RB Leipzig stellt Cheftrainer Domenico Tedesco mit sofortiger Wirkung frei. Auch die Co-Trainer Andreas Hinkel und Max Urwantschky werden von ihren Aufgaben entbunden. Über eine Nachfolgeregelung wird RB Leipzig zeitnah informieren.— RB Leipzig (@RBLeipzig) September 7, 2022
