Bundesliga side RB Leipzig part ways head coach Domenico Tedesco after string of poor results

The Bundesliga side have started the season very poorly, winning just one of their opening five league games while losing two others. That trend continued in the Champions League as Shakhtar Donetsk walked away with a stunning 4-1 win on Matchday 1. However, the loss cost Tedesco his job as RB Leipzig confirmed that the German and his assistants have been sacked. The statement also revealed that the club are looking for replacements and will “provide information on the successor in due course”.