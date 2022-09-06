See Spain and Portugal’s joint bid for 2030 World Cup as winning bid, claims Aleksandr Ceferin

While Russia won the bid for the 2018 World Cup and Qatar won it for the 2022 World Cup, many expected England’s joint bid with Ireland to win for the 2026 tournament. However, that eventually went to USA, Canada and Mexico’s joint bid although reports indicated that the English and the Irish are in contention for the 2030 tournament. But Spain and Portugal have also put their names forward after signing an agreement in 2020, with them making it official earlier this year.

The two countries have offered a total of 14 stadiums across 12 cities and launched joint failed bids for both the 2018 and 2022 World Cups. They’re not the only contenders though as Argentina, Uruguay, Chile and Paraguay have launched a South American four-way bid. However, despite that Aleksandr Ceferin has revealed that he sees the Spain-Portugal bid “as a winning bid”. Not only that, the UEFA president added that they (UEFA) will do whatever they can to help the two countries.

“I see it as a winning bid. We will do what we can to help the bid. It is time for Europe to host the World Cup. Both countries are passionate about football, you feel, you smell football in Spain and Portugal. The infrastructure is great, and we have some plans to help. We have already spoken with Fernando (Gomes) and Luis Rubiales. I think and I am sure that the 2030 World Cup will be played in Spain and Portugal,” Ceferin said, reported the Athletic.