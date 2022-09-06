Manchester United should avoid favouring English players and give everyone a chance, proclaims Eric Bailly
Ivory Coast international Eric Bailly has hit out at Manchester United and believes that the club should stop favouring English players, and give everyone a chance instead. The Ivorian has struggled for appearances over the last few years and is currently out on loan at Olympique Marseille.
Despite signing for Manchester United in the summer of 2016 to a lot of aplomb and celebration, Eric Bailly struggled to impose himself on the team after his first season. That was down to injuries and various other issues with the defender eventually replaced by Harry Maguire. It saw the now 28-year-old struggle to consistently make appearances for the club over the years, with Bailly averaging less than twenty appearances a season.
That includes just seven appearances last season with Bailly eventually leaving on loan this summer for Olympique Marseille, a deal that does have an option to make things permanent. However, having left the club, Bailly has now hit out at the Red Devils and revealed that they “should avoid favouring English players and give everyone a chance”. He also added that the Old Trafford side do that very prominently and that it “weakens the team”.
“The club should avoid favouring English players and give everyone a chance. [The club should] encourage competition in the dressing room, not just look out for some. I’ve always had the feeling that the national player was prioritised,” Bailly said, reported the Athletic.
“That doesn’t happen at Chelsea or other big Premier League clubs. Some people take it for granted that they are going to start, and that weakens the team. Luckily [Erik] Ten Hag has a lot of character and I hope he can change that dynamic.”
