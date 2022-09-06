If we rely only on Erling Haaland then we’re not going to win Champions League, asserts Pep Guardiola

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes that while the players they’ve signed have made the club better, they can’t only rely on Erling Haaland to help them win the Champions League. The Norwegian signed from Borussia Dortmund over the summer and has hit the ground running for his new side.

Ever since he made his debut in the Champions League, few players have done as well as Erling Haaland has with the Norwegian netting goals at a prolific rate. Not only that, the 22-year-old has broken multiple records along the way with an exceptional 23 goals in just 19 appearances. That combined with the fact that Haaland has netted 10 goals in 6 Premier League appearances has many believing that the forward will only keep on scoring even in the Champions league for his new side.

Parimatch Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of! Find Out

So much so, that many fans and critics alike believe that the Norwegian could be the missing ingredient that leads Manchester City to that coveted Champions League trophy. However, Pep Guardiola has refuted that fact and instead admitted that if they only rely on Haaland, then they will fail to win the trophy. But the Spaniard added that they need to help the forward and play well across the whole pitch to succeed across all competitions.

"All the players the club decided to sign this season came in to try to make us better otherwise it would not make sense. Is that help going to help us win the title? I don't know. I always have belief, but if we rely only on Erling's shoulders, we are not going to win the Champions League. What we have to do is play well, create chances to help him score goals and hopefully we can do it,” Guardiola said, reported Sky Sports.

"He came here because we convinced him, because he felt we didn't have many strikers and he could play with us and try to be involved in the way we are playing. I understand completely that everyone talks about Erling but I have three, four, five new players and I consider it the same to settle as quickly as possible.

"Hopefully he can help us but we're not going to win just for Erling, this is my feeling. He has a special quality and in the important games maybe he can solve the problems we have, definitely, but if we don't play well we're not going to win games in the Champions League or Premier League,” he added.